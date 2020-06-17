Amenities

101 Northeast 41st Street Apt #D58, Oakland Park, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 101 NE 41 ST ST D58 OAKLAND PARK, FL, 33334. MOVING COST: $3000, FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY. APPLICATION FEE $100. ASSOCIATION TAKES 2 WEEKS FOR APPROVAL. LOCATION LOCATION !! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, nice gated community, unit on the FIRST floor, is totally upgraded, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, WALL a/C, water is included, laundry facilities, Great amenities: 2 swimming pools, playground, hand ball court, tennis court, and plenty parking spaces. first, last month and 1 month security is required it, Tenants must make AT least 2.5x the rent per month. association takes 2-3 weeks NO CREDIT REQUIRED IT, PETS allow 25lbs max ($300 fee).VERY NICE PROPERTY READY TO MOVE IN. CLOSED TO MAJOR ROAD, WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING PLAZA AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 101 NE 41 ST ST D58 OAKLAND PARK, FL, 33334. COSTO MÓVIL: $ 3000, PRIMERO, ÚLTIMO Y SEGURO. CUOTA DE SOLICITUD $ 100. LA ASOCIACIÓN TOMA 2 SEMANAS PARA SU APROBACIÓN. UBICACIÓN UBICACIÓN !! 1 habitación, 1 baño, agradable complejo privado, unidad en el PRIMER piso, totalmente renovada, electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable, pisos cerámicos, aire acondicionado de pared, agua incluida, instalaciones de lavandería, excelentes comodidades: 2 piscinas, parque infantil, cancha de handball , cancha de tenis y muchas plazas de aparcamiento. primero, el mes pasado y se requiere seguridad de 1 mes, los inquilinos deben hacer al menos 2.5x el alquiler por mes. la asociación demora de 2 a 3 semanas. NO SE REQUIERE CRÉDITO. LAS MASCOTAS permiten un máximo de 25 lb (tarifa de $ 300). CERRADO A CARRETERA PRINCIPAL, DISTANCIA A PIE DE LA PLAZA DE COMPRAS Y TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3573802 ]