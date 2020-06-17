All apartments in Oakland Park
101 Northeast 41st Street

101 Northeast 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Northeast 41st Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Andrews Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
101 Northeast 41st Street Apt #D58, Oakland Park, FL 33334 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 101 NE 41 ST ST D58 OAKLAND PARK, FL, 33334. MOVING COST: $3000, FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY. APPLICATION FEE $100. ASSOCIATION TAKES 2 WEEKS FOR APPROVAL. LOCATION LOCATION !! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, nice gated community, unit on the FIRST floor, is totally upgraded, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, WALL a/C, water is included, laundry facilities, Great amenities: 2 swimming pools, playground, hand ball court, tennis court, and plenty parking spaces. first, last month and 1 month security is required it, Tenants must make AT least 2.5x the rent per month. association takes 2-3 weeks NO CREDIT REQUIRED IT, PETS allow 25lbs max ($300 fee).VERY NICE PROPERTY READY TO MOVE IN. CLOSED TO MAJOR ROAD, WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPPING PLAZA AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. 101 NE 41 ST ST D58 OAKLAND PARK, FL, 33334. COSTO MÓVIL: $ 3000, PRIMERO, ÚLTIMO Y SEGURO. CUOTA DE SOLICITUD $ 100. LA ASOCIACIÓN TOMA 2 SEMANAS PARA SU APROBACIÓN. UBICACIÓN UBICACIÓN !! 1 habitación, 1 baño, agradable complejo privado, unidad en el PRIMER piso, totalmente renovada, electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable, pisos cerámicos, aire acondicionado de pared, agua incluida, instalaciones de lavandería, excelentes comodidades: 2 piscinas, parque infantil, cancha de handball , cancha de tenis y muchas plazas de aparcamiento. primero, el mes pasado y se requiere seguridad de 1 mes, los inquilinos deben hacer al menos 2.5x el alquiler por mes. la asociación demora de 2 a 3 semanas. NO SE REQUIERE CRÉDITO. LAS MASCOTAS permiten un máximo de 25 lb (tarifa de $ 300). CERRADO A CARRETERA PRINCIPAL, DISTANCIA A PIE DE LA PLAZA DE COMPRAS Y TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3573802 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have any available units?
101 Northeast 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 101 Northeast 41st Street have?
Some of 101 Northeast 41st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Northeast 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Northeast 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Northeast 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Northeast 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Northeast 41st Street does offer parking.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Northeast 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have a pool?
Yes, 101 Northeast 41st Street has a pool.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Northeast 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Northeast 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Northeast 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Northeast 41st Street has units with air conditioning.
