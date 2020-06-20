Rent Calculator
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grande Avenue
5648 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2Bath Recently renovated apartment - This 2 bedroom 2 bath recently renovated is locate close to I4, Shopping and Restaurants. Call today for a showing.
(RLNE5795276)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have any available units?
5648 Rio Grand #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Ridge, FL
.
Is 5648 Rio Grand #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5648 Rio Grand #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 Rio Grand #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 Rio Grand #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 offer parking?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not offer parking.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have a pool?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have a pool.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have accessible units?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
