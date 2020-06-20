All apartments in Oak Ridge
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grand #6

5648 Rio Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Oak Ridge
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5648 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2Bath Recently renovated apartment - This 2 bedroom 2 bath recently renovated is locate close to I4, Shopping and Restaurants. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE5795276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have any available units?
5648 Rio Grand #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 5648 Rio Grand #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5648 Rio Grand #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 Rio Grand #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 Rio Grand #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 offer parking?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not offer parking.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have a pool?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have a pool.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have accessible units?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 Rio Grand #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 Rio Grand #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
