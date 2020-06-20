All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5640 Rio Grande #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5640 Rio Grande #4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5640 Rio Grande #4

5640 Rio Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5640 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5795310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have any available units?
5640 Rio Grande #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 5640 Rio Grande #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Rio Grande #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Rio Grande #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 Rio Grande #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 offer parking?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have a pool?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have accessible units?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 Rio Grande #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 Rio Grande #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge Apartments with Gym
Oak Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College