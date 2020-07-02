All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5526 PGA Blvd #4935.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5526 PGA Blvd #4935
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

5526 PGA Blvd #4935

5526 Pga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5526 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo,with Living/Dining Room Combo
that opens up to a specious Balcony on the Third floor. The kitchen has all Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and attached Laundry Room with full size New Washer and Dryer.
Spacious Master Bedroom with french doors and a walk in closet. New Wood Flooring throughout. The Second Bedroom is very large and has a walk in closet as well, and updated Modern Bathroom.
The Greens Condo Community is conveniently located near Millenia Mall, International Drive, couple of miles from I-4 and minutes away from Downtown .
It's a must see and won't last long.
Large and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo,with Living/Dining Room Combo
that opens up to a specious Balcony on the Third floor. The kitchen has all Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and attached Laundry Room with full size New Washer and Dryer.
Spacious Master Bedroom with french doors and a walk in closet. New Wood Flooring throughout. The Second Bedroom is very large and has a walk in closet as well, and updated Modern Bathroom.
The Greens Condo Community is conveniently located near Millenia Mall, International Drive, couple of miles from I-4 and minutes away from Downtown .
It's a must see and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have any available units?
5526 PGA Blvd #4935 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have?
Some of 5526 PGA Blvd #4935's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 currently offering any rent specials?
5526 PGA Blvd #4935 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 pet-friendly?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 offer parking?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 does not offer parking.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have a pool?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 does not have a pool.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have accessible units?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4935 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College