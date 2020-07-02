5526 PGA Blvd #4935

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo,with Living/Dining Room Combo

that opens up to a specious Balcony on the Third floor. The kitchen has all Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and attached Laundry Room with full size New Washer and Dryer.

Spacious Master Bedroom with french doors and a walk in closet. New Wood Flooring throughout. The Second Bedroom is very large and has a walk in closet as well, and updated Modern Bathroom.

The Greens Condo Community is conveniently located near Millenia Mall, International Drive, couple of miles from I-4 and minutes away from Downtown .

It's a must see and won't last long.

Large and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo,with Living/Dining Room Combo

that opens up to a specious Balcony on the Third floor. The kitchen has all Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with pantry and attached Laundry Room with full size New Washer and Dryer.

Spacious Master Bedroom with french doors and a walk in closet. New Wood Flooring throughout. The Second Bedroom is very large and has a walk in closet as well, and updated Modern Bathroom.

The Greens Condo Community is conveniently located near Millenia Mall, International Drive, couple of miles from I-4 and minutes away from Downtown .

It's a must see and won't last long.