Oak Ridge, FL
5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE

5526 Pga Boulevard · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5526 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath Condo For Rent at 5526 PGA Blvd. Unit 4928 Orlando, Fl. 32839. - 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo For Rent at 5526 PGA Blvd. Unit 4928 Orlando, Fl. 32839. This condo unit has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing. Second Floor unit.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Head North on John Young Parkway, Left onto W. Oakridge Road, Right onto Double Eagle Drive, Right onto PGA Blvd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3914516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have any available units?
5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4928 ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
