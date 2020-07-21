All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE

5525 P G a Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5525 P G a Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo For Rent at 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo For Rent at 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 Orlando, FL 32839; 1st floor unit; Central Heat and A/C, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take John Young Parkway North of Sand Lake Road; Left onto Oak Ridge Road; Green Condominium is on your right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2752750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have any available units?
5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have?
Some of 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5525 PGA Blvd. #4616 ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
