All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5513 PGA BLVD #4832.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5513 PGA BLVD #4832
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:54 PM

5513 PGA BLVD #4832

5513 P G a Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5513 P G a Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful third floor 2 bed/2 bath condo with 18" ceramic tile floors throughou,Freshly painted. Crown molding. Split bedrooms. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Kitchen opens to dining/living combo. Sliding glass doors to covered balcony with storage. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Conveniently located near Millennia Mall, Florida Mall, I-drive, Outlets, Attractions, Restaurants. Walking distance to schools! Excellent Income Property.
Condo on 3rd floor
2 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
947 sqft
Lot size: 947 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have any available units?
5513 PGA BLVD #4832 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have?
Some of 5513 PGA BLVD #4832's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 currently offering any rent specials?
5513 PGA BLVD #4832 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 pet-friendly?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 offer parking?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 does not offer parking.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have a pool?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 does not have a pool.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have accessible units?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 PGA BLVD #4832 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryersOak Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FL
Zephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College