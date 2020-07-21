All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD

5313 Grove Crossings Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5313 Grove Crossings Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath home.. Close to Millennium Mall. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have any available units?
5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 GROVE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
