All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206

5313 Esplanade Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Americana
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5313 Esplanade Park Circle, Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit 5206 Available 01/15/19 Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25104

Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida. Our apartments feature resort-style amenities, elegant architecture and elaborate landscaping. Each apartment is complete with designer kitchens that include stainless steel or black appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer provided in your home and when you are done, relax and take a dip in our resort style pool with heated spa or burn off the day in the 24 hour fitness center. Within minutes of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of Orlando, Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital, Millennia Mall and Florida Mall, and the Orlando International Airport, Esplanade Apartment Homes will surely fit your needs. Reserve your apartment online with the easy online application, or, stop by for your personal tour today! Call 407.854.6778.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25104
Property Id 25104

(RLNE4574651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have any available units?
5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have?
Some of 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 offer parking?
No, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have a pool?
Yes, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 has a pool.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have accessible units?
No, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 Esplanade Park Cir 5206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge Apartments with Gym
Oak Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College