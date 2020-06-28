All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, FL
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302

5301 Esplanade Park Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
Near Millennia - Spacious 3/2 - Property Id: 25790

Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida. Our apartments feature resort-style amenities, elegant architecture and elaborate landscaping. Each apartment is complete with designer kitchens that include stainless steel or black appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Take advantage of the full size washer and dryer provided in your home and when you are done, relax and take a dip in our resort style pool with heated spa or burn off the day in the 24 hr fitness center. Within minutes of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of Orlando, Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital, Millennia and Florida Mall, and the Orlando Airport, Esplanade Apartment Homes will surely fit your needs. Reserve your apartment online with the easy online application, or, stop by for your personal tour today! Call 407.854.6778. ASK ABOUT OUR HOLIDAY REBATE SPECIALS!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have any available units?
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have?
Some of 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 offer parking?
No, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 has a pool.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have accessible units?
No, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6302 does not have units with air conditioning.
