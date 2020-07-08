All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

4323 Ravinnia Drive

4323 Ravinnia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Ravinnia Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Nice home all tile and laminate complete renovation done.fenced yard.need combined income of $3600 per month to qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have any available units?
4323 Ravinnia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 4323 Ravinnia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Ravinnia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Ravinnia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive offer parking?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Ravinnia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have a pool?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

