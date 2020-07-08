Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 4323 Ravinnia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
4323 Ravinnia Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4323 Ravinnia Drive
4323 Ravinnia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4323 Ravinnia Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32809
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice home all tile and laminate complete renovation done.fenced yard.need combined income of $3600 per month to qualify
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have any available units?
4323 Ravinnia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Ridge, FL
.
Is 4323 Ravinnia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Ravinnia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Ravinnia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge
.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive offer parking?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4323 Ravinnia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have a pool?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Ravinnia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Ravinnia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839
Similar Pages
Oak Ridge 1 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with Gym
Oak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Americana
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College