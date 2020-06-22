All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, FL
3995 Macdonough Ave Orange
3995 Macdonough Ave Orange

3995 Macdonough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3995 Macdonough Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Familty Home For Rent at 3995 Macdonough Ave Orlando, Fl. 32809 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 3995 Macdonough Ave.Orlando, FL 32809; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.NO Pets, Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. Additional HOA application required $50 per adult or $75 per married couple.

Driving Directions: Take International Drive East of Kirkman Road; Right onto W. Oak Ridge Road; Right onto Bonnie Brook Blvd.; Right onto Roxburg Avenue; Right onto Macdonough Avenue

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have any available units?
3995 Macdonough Ave Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have?
Some of 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange currently offering any rent specials?
3995 Macdonough Ave Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange pet-friendly?
No, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange offer parking?
No, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange does not offer parking.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have a pool?
No, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange does not have a pool.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have accessible units?
No, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3995 Macdonough Ave Orange has units with air conditioning.
