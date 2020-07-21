All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126

3712 Castle Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Castle Pines Lane, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cute 1 bed condo in Orlando area - Plenty of space in this 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo unit. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and range hood. There is a breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the living room that also has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door opening to a covered open balcony. There is a separate dining area with 2 large windows letting in lots of natural light. Large bedroom with ceiling fan and private opening to bathroom which features large garden tub & shower combo. The community offers to its residents: pool, picnic area, play area, and dock going out to small lake, Minutes from all major roadways leading to all Central Florida has to offer. Small pet permitted with owner approval- must provide photo with application; $250.00 non-refundable pet fee will apply.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona 407-900-0816

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE1868524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have any available units?
3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have?
Some of 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 offer parking?
No, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have a pool?
Yes, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 has a pool.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have accessible units?
No, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126 does not have units with air conditioning.
