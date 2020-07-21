3712 Castle Pines Ln #4126

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Cute 1 bed condo in Orlando area - Plenty of space in this 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo unit. Kitchen offers a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and range hood. There is a breakfast bar that separates the kitchen from the living room that also has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door opening to a covered open balcony. There is a separate dining area with 2 large windows letting in lots of natural light. Large bedroom with ceiling fan and private opening to bathroom which features large garden tub & shower combo. The community offers to its residents: pool, picnic area, play area, and dock going out to small lake, Minutes from all major roadways leading to all Central Florida has to offer. Small pet permitted with owner approval- must provide photo with application; $250.00 non-refundable pet fee will apply.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona 407-900-0816



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



