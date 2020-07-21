All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated March 24 2020

3702 PALM DESERT LANE

3702 Palm Desert Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Palm Desert Lane, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully 2nd-floor condo with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The kitchen also features a separate large pantry. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate laundry room features a full-sized washer and dryer. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the spacious large living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedroom two will accommodate a queen-sized bed with a separate attached bath and walk-in closet. .Both baths have tub/shower combo. The community offers a pool, a lake. and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.

No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have any available units?
3702 PALM DESERT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have?
Some of 3702 PALM DESERT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 PALM DESERT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3702 PALM DESERT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 PALM DESERT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE offers parking.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE has a pool.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have accessible units?
No, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 PALM DESERT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 PALM DESERT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
