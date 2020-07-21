3702 PALM DESERT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautifully 2nd-floor condo with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The kitchen also features a separate large pantry. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate laundry room features a full-sized washer and dryer. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the spacious large living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedroom two will accommodate a queen-sized bed with a separate attached bath and walk-in closet. .Both baths have tub/shower combo. The community offers a pool, a lake. and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.



No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.