Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!!!! This 3 or 4 bedroom pool home in the Carrollwood area of Tampa is conveniently located to all amenities (Highways, airport, schools, sopping, etc). Kitchen was remodeled in 2015, New A/C in 2015. Close to public transportation. Owner prefers NO PETS. Must see. Available in March 2019. Please call to schedule your viewing.