Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

4006 Sand Palm Court

4006 Sand Palm Court · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Sand Palm Court, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,724 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5335563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have any available units?
4006 Sand Palm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 4006 Sand Palm Court have?
Some of 4006 Sand Palm Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Sand Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Sand Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Sand Palm Court pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Sand Palm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Sand Palm Court offers parking.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Sand Palm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Sand Palm Court has a pool.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 4006 Sand Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Sand Palm Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Sand Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4006 Sand Palm Court has units with air conditioning.
