Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17312 Old Tobacco Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
17312 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL 33558
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Clean 1,799 Sq.Ft., 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Garage with Screened Lanai overlooking Pond. Complete stainless steel appliance package, washer dryer included, lawn maintenance and water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have any available units?
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have?
Some of 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers parking.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624
Similar Pages
Northdale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Northdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Northdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Cheval, FL
Keystone, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Westchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Oldsmar, FL
East Lake, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Elfers, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg