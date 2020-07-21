All apartments in Northdale
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

17312 Old Tobacco Road · No Longer Available
Location

17312 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Clean 1,799 Sq.Ft., 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Garage with Screened Lanai overlooking Pond. Complete stainless steel appliance package, washer dryer included, lawn maintenance and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have any available units?
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have?
Some of 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers parking.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17312 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
