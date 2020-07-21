Rent Calculator
16319 Caliente Pl
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM
16319 Caliente Pl
16319 Caliente Place
No Longer Available
Location
16319 Caliente Place, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have any available units?
16319 Caliente Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northdale, FL
.
Is 16319 Caliente Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16319 Caliente Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 Caliente Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16319 Caliente Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl offer parking?
No, 16319 Caliente Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 Caliente Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have a pool?
No, 16319 Caliente Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have accessible units?
No, 16319 Caliente Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 Caliente Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 Caliente Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16319 Caliente Pl has units with air conditioning.
