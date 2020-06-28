16009 Marshfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

Newly remodeled three bed, two bath in Country Place! NO PETS!! Spacious layout with over 1700 square feet of living space. The large kitchen features modern custom Cabinetry and beautiful granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Glossy, dark hard wood laminate throughout living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Over-sized Master with updated baths show casing granite counters and custom tile work. Fully fenced backyard. This home is close to grade A schools, shopping, dining, interstate, expressway. The community features two huge recreation areas: Tennis, Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, playgrounds.

Washer and dryer are included with the home.