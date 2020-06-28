All apartments in Northdale
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

16009 Marshfield Dr

16009 Marshfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16009 Marshfield Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Newly remodeled three bed, two bath in Country Place! NO PETS!! Spacious layout with over 1700 square feet of living space. The large kitchen features modern custom Cabinetry and beautiful granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Glossy, dark hard wood laminate throughout living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Over-sized Master with updated baths show casing granite counters and custom tile work. Fully fenced backyard. This home is close to grade A schools, shopping, dining, interstate, expressway. The community features two huge recreation areas: Tennis, Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, playgrounds.
Washer and dryer are included with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have any available units?
16009 Marshfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16009 Marshfield Dr have?
Some of 16009 Marshfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16009 Marshfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16009 Marshfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16009 Marshfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16009 Marshfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16009 Marshfield Dr offers parking.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16009 Marshfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have a pool?
No, 16009 Marshfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 16009 Marshfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16009 Marshfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16009 Marshfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16009 Marshfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
