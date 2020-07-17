Rent Calculator
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE
15846 Country Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15846 Country Lake Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall, schools grade A. New cabinets. the house has three rooms plus an additional one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15846 COUNTRY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
