All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15737 Scrimshaw Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15737 Scrimshaw Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15737 Scrimshaw Drive

15737 Scrimshaw Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15737 Scrimshaw Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15737 SCRIMSHAW DRIVE Tampa FL · Avail. now

$1,849

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,545 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5867826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have any available units?
15737 Scrimshaw Drive has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15737 Scrimshaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15737 Scrimshaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15737 Scrimshaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive offer parking?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive has a pool.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15737 Scrimshaw Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15737 Scrimshaw Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15737 Scrimshaw Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity