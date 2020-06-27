Rent Calculator
Northdale, FL
15522 GRANBY PLACE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15522 GRANBY PLACE
15522 Granby Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15522 Granby Place, Northdale, FL 33624
Pennington Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short Term rental available. Well maintained with big rooms, garden tub in Master Bath, Separate shower.
Fenced backyard with Pond View
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have any available units?
15522 GRANBY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have?
Some of 15522 GRANBY PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15522 GRANBY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15522 GRANBY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15522 GRANBY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15522 GRANBY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15522 GRANBY PLACE offers parking.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15522 GRANBY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have a pool?
No, 15522 GRANBY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15522 GRANBY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15522 GRANBY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15522 GRANBY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15522 GRANBY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
