All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15425 MONTILLA LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15425 MONTILLA LOOP
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

15425 MONTILLA LOOP

15425 Montilla Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15425 Montilla Loop, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have any available units?
15425 MONTILLA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have?
Some of 15425 MONTILLA LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15425 MONTILLA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15425 MONTILLA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15425 MONTILLA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP offers parking.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have a pool?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg