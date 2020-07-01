Rent Calculator
15425 MONTILLA LOOP
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
15425 MONTILLA LOOP
15425 Montilla Loop
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
15425 Montilla Loop, Northdale, FL 33625
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Move-in Ready!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have any available units?
15425 MONTILLA LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time.
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have?
Some of 15425 MONTILLA LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 15425 MONTILLA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
15425 MONTILLA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15425 MONTILLA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP offers parking.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have a pool?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 15425 MONTILLA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 15425 MONTILLA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
