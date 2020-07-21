14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Available Now! LUXURY Townhome in the “All New” GATED Lakeview at Citrus Park Townhome Community. Bring Your Kayaks…because you will have access to the Picturesque Gant Lake with it’s Community Pier, Fishing, Picnic Area & Playground. Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/large Loft, a 2 CAR DRIVEWAY w/1 car garage. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Granite counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Large Walk-in Pantry, Elegant Pendant Lighting, & handy "Stop & Drop"/Mud Rm area at Kitchen/garage entrance. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Room area, Lighted Fan in Great Room, 1st floor Half Bath. Sliding doors to screened Lanai, community rear privacy fence. Wooden Stairway leads you to 2nd floor w/spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area. Split Bedroom Plan w/Loft in the Center & a convenient 2nd floor Laundry Closet w/cabinetry (Washer & Dryer included). Master Bedroom Suite is spectacular w/a huge Master Closet, along w/a 2nd closet, Tray ceilings, Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks & Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/spacious WALK-IN closets. Blinds have already been installed. 2nd Bath has tub/Shower combination. This community is Centrally Located w/easy access to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, restaurants, shopping are right around the corner & just a short drive to Tampa & Tampa Airport. Top rated schools! Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare are included.