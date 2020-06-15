Rent Calculator
1162 Grantham Dr.
1162 Grantham Dr.
1162 Grantham Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1162 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL 34234
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Townhouse -
(RLNE5854847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have any available units?
1162 Grantham Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Sarasota, FL
.
Is 1162 Grantham Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Grantham Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Grantham Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Grantham Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. offer parking?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1162 Grantham Dr. has a pool.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
