All apartments in North Sarasota
Find more places like 1162 Grantham Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Sarasota, FL
/
1162 Grantham Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1162 Grantham Dr.

1162 Grantham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1162 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL 34234

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Townhouse -

(RLNE5854847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have any available units?
1162 Grantham Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Sarasota, FL.
Is 1162 Grantham Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Grantham Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Grantham Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 Grantham Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. offer parking?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1162 Grantham Dr. has a pool.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Grantham Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Grantham Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Sarasota 2 BedroomsNorth Sarasota Apartments with Balcony
North Sarasota Apartments with ParkingNorth Sarasota Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Sarasota Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL
Osprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg