Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance shuffle board

Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping. You can relax around one of our two swimming pools or enjoy a leisurely stroll on the beach while taking pleasure in the warm tropical breeze. Each apartment home includes upgraded kitchens and wood laminate flooring as well as modern finishes.



We invite you to come and enjoy life with us!