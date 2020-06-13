Apartment List
154 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Redington Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in North Redington Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premi...

1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1995 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.

1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.

1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated

1 Unit Available
3290 Hillsdale Ave
3290 Hillsdale Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
*COMING SOON* Updated 3/2 in Largo!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds) Call today for more

1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &

South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

Bayou Club
1 Unit Available
8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8303 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a screened Florida room. Finishes and appliances are newer with neutral carpet in bedrooms and wood look plank vinyl throughout the other rooms with neutral paint colors.

1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2174 sqft
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.

1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

1 Unit Available
2136 18 AVENUE SW
2136 18th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL
Studio
$850
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Serious inquires only please! Read the entire listing description before contacting, Thank you! Available now renovated studio on a dead end quiet street minutes from Ind. Rocks beaches.

1 Unit Available
8939 113th Street
8939 113th Street North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
Welcome to Seminole. Beautiful home 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining

1 Unit Available
8030 47TH AVENUE N
8030 47th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
Beautiful refurbished 2/1 near Tyrone Mall. No HUD/Section 8 accepted. Background check required of all adult occupants. No criminal. No evictions. Minimum 640 credit score required. 1st/last/security required. CATS accepted with restrictions.

1 Unit Available
14120 PALM STREET
14120 Palm Street, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL GOOD TO JULY 1, 2020! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH OF YOUR NEW LEASE! SAVE BIG! Fully refinished 2 bedroom apartment on the ground floor just one block from the sand of the Gulf.

1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.

Chateaux De Bardmoor
1 Unit Available
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Redington Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in North Redington Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

