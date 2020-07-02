20578 BUONO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Seasonal rental over 2,000 Sq feet 4 bedrooms , 3 baths and 2 car garage home on cul de sac extra large lot with extended lanai overlooking lake.The property is tastefully decorated with all new furniture , towels , linens , silverware , etc. The rental price included all the utilities such as cable and internet , electric , water and sewer and all landscaping.You will love the view from the extended lanai surrounded by lakes Gran Paradiso is a full-lifestyle community, featuring a Tuscan-inspired Clubhouse with billiards room, sauna, community pool & spa with poolside cabanas, tennis courts, card rooms, library, and so much more! Close to area beaches and attractions in downtown Venice, Punta Gorda, and Sarasota. CLICK ON TOUR BUTTON FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME