Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

20578 BUONO COURT

20578 Buono Court · (941) 400-6552
Location

20578 Buono Court, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Seasonal rental over 2,000 Sq feet 4 bedrooms , 3 baths and 2 car garage home on cul de sac extra large lot with extended lanai overlooking lake.The property is tastefully decorated with all new furniture , towels , linens , silverware , etc. The rental price included all the utilities such as cable and internet , electric , water and sewer and all landscaping.You will love the view from the extended lanai surrounded by lakes Gran Paradiso is a full-lifestyle community, featuring a Tuscan-inspired Clubhouse with billiards room, sauna, community pool & spa with poolside cabanas, tennis courts, card rooms, library, and so much more! Close to area beaches and attractions in downtown Venice, Punta Gorda, and Sarasota. CLICK ON TOUR BUTTON FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20578 BUONO COURT have any available units?
20578 BUONO COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20578 BUONO COURT have?
Some of 20578 BUONO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20578 BUONO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20578 BUONO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20578 BUONO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20578 BUONO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20578 BUONO COURT offers parking.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20578 BUONO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20578 BUONO COURT has a pool.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT have accessible units?
No, 20578 BUONO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20578 BUONO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20578 BUONO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20578 BUONO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
