All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 12515 Felice Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
12515 Felice Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12515 Felice Drive

12515 Felice Drive · (941) 444-6185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL 34293
Gran Paradiso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12515 Felice Drive - 12515 Felice Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month
Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month

This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities. The fashionable and spacious Two bedroom, Two Bath, plus Den, offers just under 1600 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.

The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer Rustic Italian influence and attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, stylish wood cabinets and granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar for starting each day with a Cup-of-Joe. Complement your dining with every meal at the dining table or to enjoy an evening of games. Just off the eating area you can open the double-doors to the Den that alternates as an extended sleeping area with futon or as a quiet lounge to catch up on emails or the daily news.

The Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. Extras include three flat screen televisions, laundry room with a utility sink and washer & dryer, attached two car garage, and sliders leading from both living room and Master bedroom to screened in patio.

Gran Paradiso offers at no extra expense the Resort-style pool area with the on looking state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard and game room, walking trails, tennis courts, to the stylish Club house that includes a conference room and a grand library for enjoying a rainy day with a book. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida getaway!

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

~Included in rent: Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV,
~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community
~Pool: Community
~Pets: No
~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4785436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 Felice Drive have any available units?
12515 Felice Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12515 Felice Drive have?
Some of 12515 Felice Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 Felice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12515 Felice Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 Felice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12515 Felice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 12515 Felice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12515 Felice Drive does offer parking.
Does 12515 Felice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12515 Felice Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 Felice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12515 Felice Drive has a pool.
Does 12515 Felice Drive have accessible units?
No, 12515 Felice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 Felice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 Felice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 Felice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 Felice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12515 Felice Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity