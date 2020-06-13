12515 Felice Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage internet access tennis court

2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month

Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month



This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities. The fashionable and spacious Two bedroom, Two Bath, plus Den, offers just under 1600 square feet of living space with plenty of options for your entertaining.



The home provides all the comforts of Florida living with its designer Rustic Italian influence and attention to detail. The kitchen is appointed with stainless-steel appliances, stylish wood cabinets and granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar for starting each day with a Cup-of-Joe. Complement your dining with every meal at the dining table or to enjoy an evening of games. Just off the eating area you can open the double-doors to the Den that alternates as an extended sleeping area with futon or as a quiet lounge to catch up on emails or the daily news.



The Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and dual basin sinks. The Second bedroom is nicely situated with main bathroom outfitted with combination tub and shower. Extras include three flat screen televisions, laundry room with a utility sink and washer & dryer, attached two car garage, and sliders leading from both living room and Master bedroom to screened in patio.



Gran Paradiso offers at no extra expense the Resort-style pool area with the on looking state-of-the-art fitness center, billiard and game room, walking trails, tennis courts, to the stylish Club house that includes a conference room and a grand library for enjoying a rainy day with a book. This is a fabulous location and Community for your Florida getaway!



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



~Included in rent: Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Electric, Garbage, Cable TV,

~Community: Heated Pool, Club Room, Gated Community

~Pool: Community

~Pets: No

~Paid in full under 90 days, $500 security deposit, $200 clean, plus 12% tax.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Pets Allowed



