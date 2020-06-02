1200 Marine Way

Amenities
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Washer/Dryer inside and full accordion shutter hurricane protection. Assigned Covered garage parking close to lobby entry. Amenities include a heated pool, tennis court, shuffle board, saunas, library, fitness room, assigned parking and social hall room with kitchen & bar. Sandpipers Cove Restaurant includes an express cafe.