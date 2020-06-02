All apartments in North Palm Beach
1200 Marine Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:11 PM

1200 Marine Way

1200 Marine Way East · (561) 596-4182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1322 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Washer/Dryer inside and full accordion shutter hurricane protection. Assigned Covered garage parking close to lobby entry. Amenities include a heated pool, tennis court, shuffle board, saunas, library, fitness room, assigned parking and social hall room with kitchen & bar. Sandpipers Cove Restaurant includes an express cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Marine Way have any available units?
1200 Marine Way has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Marine Way have?
Some of 1200 Marine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Marine Way currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Marine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Marine Way pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Marine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Palm Beach.
Does 1200 Marine Way offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Marine Way does offer parking.
Does 1200 Marine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Marine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Marine Way have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Marine Way has a pool.
Does 1200 Marine Way have accessible units?
No, 1200 Marine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Marine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Marine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Marine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Marine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
