770 Northeast 123rd Street

Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.



Amenities include: Wifi/High-Speed internet, Roku Smart TV, August Smart Locks on all front doors (you can actually be keyless and open your door with your phone!!), Large walk-in closets designed by the Container Store; washer/dryer on site, on-demand home maintenance service, free assigned parking, on site 24/7 video surveillance, on site bicycle rack....



Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very nice neighborhood, blocks away from the Village of Biscayne Park, North Miami City Hall and Police Department, with plenty of art stores and cafe places around. Very convenient location.

Fully renovated and furnished, The building is part of our Happy Livin' family of freshly designed, turn-key residences, move-in ready apartments ideal for extended-stays.



Happy Building 770 is centrally located in North Miami, steps from Police station, MOCA museum, and shops/restaurants like our favorite Cafe Creme! It is 1 mile away from Barry University (3 minutes drive or 6 minutes by Bike), and 1.4 miles from Johnson & Wales University (6' drive, 8' biking). The perfect place to live for short or long term in NOMI.



Applications can be done online, leases as well, and rent can be paid by credit or ACH thru our tenant portal, or cash.



For more info on our Happy Livin' extended-stay furnished residences go to happylivin.us.