Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

770 Northeast 123rd Street

770 Northeast 123rd Street · (646) 785-5388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
Fully renovated and furnished, 1BR.

Amenities include: Wifi/High-Speed internet, Roku Smart TV, August Smart Locks on all front doors (you can actually be keyless and open your door with your phone!!), Large walk-in closets designed by the Container Store; washer/dryer on site, on-demand home maintenance service, free assigned parking, on site 24/7 video surveillance, on site bicycle rack....

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very nice neighborhood, blocks away from the Village of Biscayne Park, North Miami City Hall and Police Department, with plenty of art stores and cafe places around. Very convenient location.
Fully renovated and furnished, The building is part of our Happy Livin' family of freshly designed, turn-key residences, move-in ready apartments ideal for extended-stays.

Happy Building 770 is centrally located in North Miami, steps from Police station, MOCA museum, and shops/restaurants like our favorite Cafe Creme! It is 1 mile away from Barry University (3 minutes drive or 6 minutes by Bike), and 1.4 miles from Johnson & Wales University (6' drive, 8' biking). The perfect place to live for short or long term in NOMI.

Amenities include: Wifi/High-Speed internet, Roku Smart TV, August Smart Locks on all front doors (you can actually be keyless and open your door with your phone!!), Large walk-in closets designed by the Container Store; washer/dryer on site, on-demand home maintenance service, free assigned parking, on site 24/7 video surveillance, on site bicycle rack....

Applications can be done online, leases as well, and rent can be paid by credit or ACH thru our tenant portal, or cash.

For more info on our Happy Livin' extended-stay furnished residences go to happylivin.us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have any available units?
770 Northeast 123rd Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have?
Some of 770 Northeast 123rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Northeast 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
770 Northeast 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Northeast 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 770 Northeast 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 770 Northeast 123rd Street does offer parking.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Northeast 123rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 770 Northeast 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 770 Northeast 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Northeast 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Northeast 123rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 770 Northeast 123rd Street has units with air conditioning.
