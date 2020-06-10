All apartments in North Miami
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:51 PM

365 NE 125th St

365 Northeast 125th Street · (954) 612-8454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score. Pet-friendly non-aggressive breeds under 20 lbs. Very quiet all ages building is centrally located close to FIU and Barry University, close to I95 and less than 3 miles from the beach, don't miss the 3D tour. Vacant and ready. Assigned parking spot and plenty of guests spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 NE 125th St have any available units?
365 NE 125th St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 365 NE 125th St have?
Some of 365 NE 125th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 NE 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
365 NE 125th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 NE 125th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 NE 125th St is pet friendly.
Does 365 NE 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 365 NE 125th St does offer parking.
Does 365 NE 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 NE 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 NE 125th St have a pool?
Yes, 365 NE 125th St has a pool.
Does 365 NE 125th St have accessible units?
No, 365 NE 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 NE 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 NE 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 NE 125th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 NE 125th St has units with air conditioning.
