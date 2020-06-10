365 NE 125th St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool

Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score. Pet-friendly non-aggressive breeds under 20 lbs. Very quiet all ages building is centrally located close to FIU and Barry University, close to I95 and less than 3 miles from the beach, don't miss the 3D tour. Vacant and ready. Assigned parking spot and plenty of guests spots