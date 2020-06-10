365 NE 125th St

Amenities
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score. Pet-friendly non-aggressive breeds under 20 lbs. Very quiet all ages building is centrally located close to FIU and Barry University, close to I95 and less than 3 miles from the beach, don't miss the 3D tour. Vacant and ready. Assigned parking spot and plenty of guests spots