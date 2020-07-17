2640 Northeast 135th Street

Amenities

640 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms located on the 4th floor in Keystone. Community pool and laundry room on each floor. Rent includes assigned parking and water. Pets okay max 20 lbs. Association approval 1 to 2 weeks. Requirements: 3 month rent to move-in Minimum household income $3750 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10869400. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602941 ]