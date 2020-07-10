2000 Northeast 135th Street

Amenities

Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the 5th (963 SQFT). Upgraded kitchen, bathroom, marble floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy water views from the bedrooms and balcony. Community amenities include pool, gym and dock spaces (based on availability). RENT INCLUDES 1 parking space. Pet friendly 20 lbs. Association approval 2 weeks. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3875 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10861360. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602951 ]