Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

14951 Royal Oak Lane

14951 Royal Oaks Lane · (305) 984-2494
Location

14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL 33181
Biscayne Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. One Fifty One at Biscayne is a place to call home, located steps from Biscayne Bay, Florida International University and the Oleta River State Park. This high-rise is minutes away from some of the region’s popular dining and shopping destinations, including the internationally renowned Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour Shops. One Fifty One, located at 14951 Royal Oaks Lane, is a 373-unit condominium within a community known as Biscayne Landing in North Miami. City Officials recently approved plans to build a 184-acre master-planned community in Biscayne Landing. Developer Oleta Partners was selected to develop the mixed-use project, which is proposing to bring diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment options in a pedestrian-friendly environment along with parks, green space and a community/recreational center. One Fifty One has direct access to major thoroughfares such as U.S 1/ Biscayne Boulevard, Interstate 95 and State Road 836. Standing mid-point between downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, One Fifty One residents can easily access the best cultural and natural attractions available in each vibrant city. One Fifty One staff is here to help enhance your quality of life and your urban-living experience in one of South Florida’s strategically central locations. GREAT 3/3/1 UNIT. BUILDING PET FRIENDLY, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, MASTER BATH WITH JACUZZI, LOTS OF CLOSET, OPEN BALCONY. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567246 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have any available units?
14951 Royal Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have?
Some of 14951 Royal Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14951 Royal Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14951 Royal Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 Royal Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14951 Royal Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 14951 Royal Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14951 Royal Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 14951 Royal Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 14951 Royal Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14951 Royal Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14951 Royal Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14951 Royal Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
