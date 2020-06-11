Amenities

14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. One Fifty One at Biscayne is a place to call home, located steps from Biscayne Bay, Florida International University and the Oleta River State Park. This high-rise is minutes away from some of the region’s popular dining and shopping destinations, including the internationally renowned Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour Shops. One Fifty One, located at 14951 Royal Oaks Lane, is a 373-unit condominium within a community known as Biscayne Landing in North Miami. City Officials recently approved plans to build a 184-acre master-planned community in Biscayne Landing. Developer Oleta Partners was selected to develop the mixed-use project, which is proposing to bring diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment options in a pedestrian-friendly environment along with parks, green space and a community/recreational center. One Fifty One has direct access to major thoroughfares such as U.S 1/ Biscayne Boulevard, Interstate 95 and State Road 836. Standing mid-point between downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, One Fifty One residents can easily access the best cultural and natural attractions available in each vibrant city. One Fifty One staff is here to help enhance your quality of life and your urban-living experience in one of South Florida’s strategically central locations. GREAT 3/3/1 UNIT. BUILDING PET FRIENDLY, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, MASTER BATH WITH JACUZZI, LOTS OF CLOSET, OPEN BALCONY. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567246 ]