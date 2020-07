1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS. UNIT WILL HAVE FRESH PAINT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND WINDOW BLINDS. SECURE BUILDING, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO BEACHES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS, GREAT AMENITIES: POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT, LAUNDRY ROOM AND CLUBHOUSE. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN PARKING GARAGE, 24 HOUR SECURITY AND GUEST PARKING. ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED UP TO 20 LBS - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE APPLIES. ASSOCIATION TAKES ABOUT 3 WEEKS FOR APPROVAL PROCESS. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993