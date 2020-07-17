All apartments in North Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01

13695 Northeast 3rd Court · (786) 207-4816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13695 Northeast 3rd Court, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
1bed & 1 bath condo apartment on first floor, central a/c, off street parking; located between I-95 and Biscayne Blvd. It was vacated recently, paint and repairs are being done. Will be ready to move in very soon!!
Requirements are: No evictions, No criminal record, 2 times the rent in monthly income
If approved move in cost will be First month rent and 1 month security, $1,900 gets you in.
-Application fee is $75 non-refundable
- Call or email us to see it Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. We will contact you back really fast! You can do application at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/kunarquenre/275025755
FAST APPROVAL!
www.kunarquen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have any available units?
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 currently offering any rent specials?
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 pet-friendly?
No, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 offer parking?
Yes, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 offers parking.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have a pool?
No, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 does not have a pool.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have accessible units?
No, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 does not have accessible units.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 has units with air conditioning.

