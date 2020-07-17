13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

1bed & 1 bath condo apartment on first floor, central a/c, off street parking; located between I-95 and Biscayne Blvd. It was vacated recently, paint and repairs are being done. Will be ready to move in very soon!!

Requirements are: No evictions, No criminal record, 2 times the rent in monthly income

If approved move in cost will be First month rent and 1 month security, $1,900 gets you in.

-Application fee is $75 non-refundable

- Call or email us to see it Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. We will contact you back really fast! You can do application at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/kunarquenre/275025755

FAST APPROVAL!

www.kunarquen.com