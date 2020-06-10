Amenities
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION Multifamily 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in North Miami. RENT INCLUDES 2 parking spaces, water/sewer and yard maintenance. Washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly. Rapid approval process. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3813 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10866380. [ Published 23-Jul-20 / ID 3602950 ]