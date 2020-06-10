All apartments in North Miami
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:53 AM

12125 Northeast 11th Court

12125 Northeast 11th Court · (305) 528-5387
Location

12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL 33161
Central North Miami

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
12125 Northeast 11th Court, North Miami, FL 33161 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION Multifamily 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in North Miami. RENT INCLUDES 2 parking spaces, water/sewer and yard maintenance. Washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly. Rapid approval process. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3813 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10866380. [ Published 23-Jul-20 / ID 3602950 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have any available units?
12125 Northeast 11th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami, FL.
Is 12125 Northeast 11th Court currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Northeast 11th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Northeast 11th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12125 Northeast 11th Court is pet friendly.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court offer parking?
Yes, 12125 Northeast 11th Court offers parking.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Northeast 11th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have a pool?
No, 12125 Northeast 11th Court does not have a pool.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have accessible units?
No, 12125 Northeast 11th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12125 Northeast 11th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12125 Northeast 11th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12125 Northeast 11th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
