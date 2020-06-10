All apartments in North Miami
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 NW 130th Street

1015 Northwest 130th Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL 33168
Westside-Sunkist Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 NW 130th St North Miami FL · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,534 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5690641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 NW 130th Street have any available units?
1015 NW 130th Street has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 NW 130th Street have?
Some of 1015 NW 130th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 NW 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1015 NW 130th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 NW 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1015 NW 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street offer parking?
No, 1015 NW 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 NW 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1015 NW 130th Street has a pool.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 1015 NW 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 NW 130th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 NW 130th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 NW 130th Street has units with air conditioning.
