3445 NE 167th St

Amenities
Waterfront house in Eastern Shores updated by a custom builder with finest imported materials and fixtures. Travertine marble floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen comprised of European solid wood, beautiful granite work, stainless steel appliances with 6 burner ceramic stovetop, kitchen island, Sub Zero & wine cooler. 2 dual suite masters, full marble baths, walk-in closets, heated pool, hurricane impact windows & shutters, dock space for large boat - direct ocean access. Quick move in - no association approval required.