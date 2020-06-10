All apartments in North Miami Beach
3445 NE 167th St
3445 NE 167th St

3445 Northeast 167th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3445 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront house in Eastern Shores updated by a custom builder with finest imported materials and fixtures. Travertine marble floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen comprised of European solid wood, beautiful granite work, stainless steel appliances with 6 burner ceramic stovetop, kitchen island, Sub Zero & wine cooler. 2 dual suite masters, full marble baths, walk-in closets, heated pool, hurricane impact windows & shutters, dock space for large boat - direct ocean access. Quick move in - no association approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 NE 167th St have any available units?
3445 NE 167th St has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3445 NE 167th St have?
Some of 3445 NE 167th St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 NE 167th St currently offering any rent specials?
3445 NE 167th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 NE 167th St pet-friendly?
No, 3445 NE 167th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 3445 NE 167th St offer parking?
Yes, 3445 NE 167th St does offer parking.
Does 3445 NE 167th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 NE 167th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 NE 167th St have a pool?
Yes, 3445 NE 167th St has a pool.
Does 3445 NE 167th St have accessible units?
No, 3445 NE 167th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 NE 167th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 NE 167th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 NE 167th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 NE 167th St does not have units with air conditioning.
