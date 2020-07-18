16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1

Amenities

parking gym pool air conditioning pool table racquetball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill internet access lobby sauna tennis court valet service yoga

THE HARBOUR Newest and most exclusive building in North Miami Beach. This unit has breathtaking views of MIAMI - pure LUXURY 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom + DEN. Brand new SS appliances. Fitness center, yoga studio, sundeck, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, sports facility for tennis, soccer, basketball and racquetball, billiards, library, kid's play room, pool and BBQ area, private beach, kid's water splash zone, valet parking and much more. Come see this one of a kind private oasis surrounded by coastal waters, botanical gardens, and state of the art amenities. Cable/Internet included near to Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops and the beaches of Sunny Isles. Indoor/Outdoor Restaurant and Bar accessible from pool & lobby. KAYAY ADVENTURES & PADDLEBOARD TOTALLY FREE FOR RESIDENTS !!!!

