All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1

16385 Biscayne Blvd · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16385 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
sauna
tennis court
valet service
yoga
THE HARBOUR Newest and most exclusive building in North Miami Beach. This unit has breathtaking views of MIAMI - pure LUXURY 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom + DEN. Brand new SS appliances. Fitness center, yoga studio, sundeck, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, sports facility for tennis, soccer, basketball and racquetball, billiards, library, kid's play room, pool and BBQ area, private beach, kid's water splash zone, valet parking and much more. Come see this one of a kind private oasis surrounded by coastal waters, botanical gardens, and state of the art amenities. Cable/Internet included near to Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops and the beaches of Sunny Isles. Indoor/Outdoor Restaurant and Bar accessible from pool & lobby. KAYAY ADVENTURES & PADDLEBOARD TOTALLY FREE FOR RESIDENTS !!!!
THE HARBOUR Newest and most exclusive building in North Miami Beach. This unit has breathtaking views of MIAMI - pure LUXURY 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom + DEN. Brand new SS appliances. Fitness center, yoga studio, sundeck, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, sports facility for tennis, soccer, basketball and racquetball, billiards, library, kid's play room, pool and BBQ area, private beach, kid's water splash zone, valet parking and much more. Come see this one of a kind private oasis surrounded by coastal waters, botanical gardens, and state of the art amenities. Cable/Internet included near to Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops and the beaches of Sunny Isles. Indoor/Outdoor Restaurant and Bar accessible from pool & lobby. KAYAY ADVENTURES & PADDLEBOARD TOTALLY FREE FOR RESIDENTS !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have any available units?
16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have?
Some of 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 offers parking.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 has a pool.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16385 Biscayne Boulevard #1204 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33612

Similar Pages

North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Balconies
North Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

City Center
Sunray East

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity