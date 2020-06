Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

ENJOY ENDLESS WATER VIEWS OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND THE ATLANTIC FROM THIS PRISITINE 3 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT! FULLY FURNISHED!!!! WRAP AROUND BALCONIES, CUSTOM CLOSETS, CURTAINS THROUGHOUT, TOP OF THE LINE PORCELAIN FLOORING AND HIGH END APPLIANCES. BE PART OF THE HARBOUR LIFESTYLE WITH A STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER AND SPA, INFINITY POOL, TENNIS SOCCER AND BASKETBALL COURTS, CHILDRENS PLAYGROUND AND MUCH MUCH MORE!