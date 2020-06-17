All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

1560 NE 159 St

1560 Northeast 159th Street · (305) 439-4626
Location

1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Oak Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.Totally remodeled , NEW bathrooms , new flooring , lighting and much more! Upon entry you are welcomed with grand open living room with oversized windows that provide ample natural light, nice kitchen with updated cabinetry, a gorgeous family room, spacious bedrooms, large master suite with beautiful wood flooring and walk-in closet, and a vast backyard with room for pool and great space for kids to play! Located in a lovely residential community with much to do nearby! Just minutes away you will find great parks, restaurants, shopping centers, neighborhood schools and major roads. Don't miss out on owning the home you have always wanted! Pets welcome! Renters insurance required.Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 NE 159 St have any available units?
1560 NE 159 St has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1560 NE 159 St have?
Some of 1560 NE 159 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 NE 159 St currently offering any rent specials?
1560 NE 159 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 NE 159 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 NE 159 St is pet friendly.
Does 1560 NE 159 St offer parking?
Yes, 1560 NE 159 St does offer parking.
Does 1560 NE 159 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 NE 159 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 NE 159 St have a pool?
Yes, 1560 NE 159 St has a pool.
Does 1560 NE 159 St have accessible units?
No, 1560 NE 159 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 NE 159 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 NE 159 St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 NE 159 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 NE 159 St does not have units with air conditioning.
