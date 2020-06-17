1560 NE 159 St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.Totally remodeled , NEW bathrooms , new flooring , lighting and much more! Upon entry you are welcomed with grand open living room with oversized windows that provide ample natural light, nice kitchen with updated cabinetry, a gorgeous family room, spacious bedrooms, large master suite with beautiful wood flooring and walk-in closet, and a vast backyard with room for pool and great space for kids to play! Located in a lovely residential community with much to do nearby! Just minutes away you will find great parks, restaurants, shopping centers, neighborhood schools and major roads. Don't miss out on owning the home you have always wanted! Pets welcome! Renters insurance required.Credit and background check required.