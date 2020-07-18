1450 NE 170th St

Amenities

pool

*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome****

There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak. The owner can repair for market rent, or leave as-is for reduced rent.

This property was originally a large 1/1, but the previous owner put a wall in the living room to make it like a 2 bedroom. Very unusual layout but is good for roommates. So it's not a 'normal' 2 bedroom, so please consider that.

The apartment is on 3rd floor overlooking the community pool. The building is very quiet so please no parties or anything like that.