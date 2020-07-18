All apartments in North Miami Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1450 NE 170th St

1450 Northeast 170th Street · (855) 550-0528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Windward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome****
There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak. The owner can repair for market rent, or leave as-is for reduced rent.
This property was originally a large 1/1, but the previous owner put a wall in the living room to make it like a 2 bedroom. Very unusual layout but is good for roommates. So it's not a 'normal' 2 bedroom, so please consider that.
The apartment is on 3rd floor overlooking the community pool. The building is very quiet so please no parties or anything like that.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 NE 170th St have any available units?
1450 NE 170th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1450 NE 170th St currently offering any rent specials?
1450 NE 170th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 NE 170th St pet-friendly?
No, 1450 NE 170th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 1450 NE 170th St offer parking?
No, 1450 NE 170th St does not offer parking.
Does 1450 NE 170th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 NE 170th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 NE 170th St have a pool?
Yes, 1450 NE 170th St has a pool.
Does 1450 NE 170th St have accessible units?
No, 1450 NE 170th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 NE 170th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 NE 170th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 NE 170th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 NE 170th St does not have units with air conditioning.
