Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly playground

We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale is located in north-central Broward County. It is adjacent to the following municipalities: Coral Springs, Tamarac, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Margate. Living in North Lauderdale offers residents an urban suburban mix. Our oversized one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are ideal for individuals, young professionals, and families of all sizes! Your new home boasts a fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra large walk-in closets, and more! Better yet, our community is pet-friendly so bring your furry family. Find the perfect apartment home at Lauder Ridge Apartments. Ranging from 665 to 1120 square feet, our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for households of all sizes.