Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Lauder Ridge

5600 SW 12th St · (954) 971-0345
Location

5600 SW 12th St, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-103 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-116 · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lauder Ridge.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
playground
We are located in North Lauderdale, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. North Lauderdale is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale is located in north-central Broward County. It is adjacent to the following municipalities: Coral Springs, Tamarac, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Margate. Living in North Lauderdale offers residents an urban suburban mix. Our oversized one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are ideal for individuals, young professionals, and families of all sizes! Your new home boasts a fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra large walk-in closets, and more! Better yet, our community is pet-friendly so bring your furry family. Find the perfect apartment home at Lauder Ridge Apartments. Ranging from 665 to 1120 square feet, our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for households of all sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $499
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lauder Ridge have any available units?
Lauder Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lauder Ridge have?
Some of Lauder Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lauder Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Lauder Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lauder Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Lauder Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Lauder Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Lauder Ridge offers parking.
Does Lauder Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lauder Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lauder Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Lauder Ridge has a pool.
Does Lauder Ridge have accessible units?
No, Lauder Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Lauder Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lauder Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Lauder Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lauder Ridge has units with air conditioning.
