Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill courtyard pool table

Enjoy the best that the Sunshine State has to offer at ARIUM Hampton Lakes in North Lauderdale, FL. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent feature well-designed kitchens, a separate dining room, ceramic-tile bath, central air, and in-home washer and dryer. Catch a quick work out at our state of the art fitness center, or relax by one of our many pools. When the day is done, you'll love relaxing on your private balcony or patio. Be sure to join us for resident events in the clubhouse! Located in the North Lauderdale School System, ARIUM Hampton Lakes meets all of your needs for convenient Florida living. We're near beaches, Publix, Miami, the Kimberly B/SW 76 A bus stop, I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Route 441. Onsite parking with a car care center is provided. We welcome both large and small pets. Stop by today, and experience life without limit at ARIUM Hampton Lakes.