Alvista Lauderdale
Alvista Lauderdale

7900 Hampton Blvd · (954) 866-7839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7900 Hampton Blvd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
The Hamptons of North Lauderdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0910 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1216 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0617 · Avail. now

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista Lauderdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Surrounded by acres of lush tropical landscaping, picturesque private lake views, a meandering waterway, and two nature preserves, Alvista Lauderdale provides the perfect setting for relaxed, carefree living. We offer large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in North Lauderdale. Each floor-plan was designed with an energy-efficient way of life in mind. Enjoy our three swimming pools, recharge in our fitness center, take advantage of our tennis courts, or relax with friends while grilling at one of the picnic areas. Alvista Lauderdale is on a major bus route and just a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood services. Stop by today to reserve your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 - (sure bond deposit $175 ~ $250)
Move-in Fees: $325 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista Lauderdale have any available units?
Alvista Lauderdale has 7 units available starting at $1,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alvista Lauderdale have?
Some of Alvista Lauderdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista Lauderdale currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista Lauderdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista Lauderdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista Lauderdale is pet friendly.
Does Alvista Lauderdale offer parking?
Yes, Alvista Lauderdale offers parking.
Does Alvista Lauderdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista Lauderdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista Lauderdale have a pool?
Yes, Alvista Lauderdale has a pool.
Does Alvista Lauderdale have accessible units?
No, Alvista Lauderdale does not have accessible units.
Does Alvista Lauderdale have units with dishwashers?
No, Alvista Lauderdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Alvista Lauderdale have units with air conditioning?
No, Alvista Lauderdale does not have units with air conditioning.
