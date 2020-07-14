Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center

Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Surrounded by acres of lush tropical landscaping, picturesque private lake views, a meandering waterway, and two nature preserves, Alvista Lauderdale provides the perfect setting for relaxed, carefree living. We offer large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in North Lauderdale. Each floor-plan was designed with an energy-efficient way of life in mind. Enjoy our three swimming pools, recharge in our fitness center, take advantage of our tennis courts, or relax with friends while grilling at one of the picnic areas. Alvista Lauderdale is on a major bus route and just a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood services. Stop by today to reserve your new apartment home!