All apartments in North Lauderdale
Find more places like 891 SW 66 Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lauderdale, FL
/
891 SW 66 Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

891 SW 66 Ave

891 SW 66th Ave · (305) 733-1288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Lauderdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

891 SW 66th Ave, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Kimberly Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Kimberly Village Home for Rent:
891 Southwest 66th Avenue North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Come and see this 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with pool and canal view and 1 car garage. totally remodeled.

Brokered And Advertised By: Beachfront Realty Inc.
Listing Agent: Alicia Feld-Lukin

Please Contact: Grisel Pacani / Text 305-733-1288

Lease terms: 12/24 Months Lease.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent & Security Deposit.
Interior Feat: First Floor Entry, Walk-In Closets
Security:
Equip/Appl: Dryer, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Washer
Canal, Garden View, Pool Area View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 SW 66 Ave have any available units?
891 SW 66 Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 891 SW 66 Ave have?
Some of 891 SW 66 Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 SW 66 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
891 SW 66 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 SW 66 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 891 SW 66 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 891 SW 66 Ave does offer parking.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 SW 66 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 891 SW 66 Ave has a pool.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave have accessible units?
No, 891 SW 66 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 891 SW 66 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 891 SW 66 Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 891 SW 66 Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 891 SW 66 Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lauder Ridge
5600 SW 12th St
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Alvista Lauderdale
7900 Hampton Blvd
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Lakeview Palms
7575 Hampton Boulevard
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Arium Hampton Lakes
1400 Avon Ln
North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Similar Pages

North Lauderdale 1 BedroomsNorth Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
North Lauderdale Apartments with PoolNorth Lauderdale Dog Friendly Apartments
North Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hamptons Of North Lauderdale

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity