8203 SW 12th Place

8203 Southwest 12th Place · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8203 Southwest 12th Place, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8203 SW 12th Pl North Lauderdale FL · Avail. now

$2,299

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,650 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE5900004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 SW 12th Place have any available units?
8203 SW 12th Place has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8203 SW 12th Place have?
Some of 8203 SW 12th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 SW 12th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8203 SW 12th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 SW 12th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8203 SW 12th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lauderdale.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8203 SW 12th Place offers parking.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8203 SW 12th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8203 SW 12th Place has a pool.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place have accessible units?
No, 8203 SW 12th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 SW 12th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 SW 12th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8203 SW 12th Place has units with air conditioning.
