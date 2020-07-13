Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers. Our single-story, garden-style North Ft. Myers apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Ft. Myers near Edison Mall.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Parkway North is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Ft. Myers employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our North Ft. Myers apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Parkway North is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.