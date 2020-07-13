Parkway North Apartments

Lease Length: 7-11 months (short term lease premium of $75 will be applied to monthly lease charges or 12 months)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Breed Restrictions include the following breeds, any cross breeds of the following, or any close breed relations to the following: Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Amaerican Bulldogs, Rottweiler, & Cane Carso. Other restrictions are Rodents, rabbits, snakes, reptiles, arachnids, ferrets and fish tanks in excess of 40 gallons combined are prohibited. Caged birds, caged hamsters, caged guinea pigs and fish tanks (under 40 gallon combined total volume) are accepted and do not require pet fees.