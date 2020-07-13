All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like Parkway North Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
Parkway North Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Parkway North Apartments

8049 Stillwater Ct · (938) 777-0307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 80335 · Avail. Aug 1

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway North Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers. Our single-story, garden-style North Ft. Myers apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Ft. Myers near Edison Mall.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Parkway North is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Ft. Myers employers, and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our North Ft. Myers apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Parkway North is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-11 months (short term lease premium of $75 will be applied to monthly lease charges or 12 months)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Breed Restrictions include the following breeds, any cross breeds of the following, or any close breed relations to the following: Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Amaerican Bulldogs, Rottweiler, & Cane Carso. Other restrictions are Rodents, rabbits, snakes, reptiles, arachnids, ferrets and fish tanks in excess of 40 gallons combined are prohibited. Caged birds, caged hamsters, caged guinea pigs and fish tanks (under 40 gallon combined total volume) are accepted and do not require pet fees.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway North Apartments have any available units?
Parkway North Apartments has a unit available for $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Parkway North Apartments have?
Some of Parkway North Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkway North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkway North Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkway North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway North Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkway North Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkway North Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkway North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkway North Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkway North Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkway North Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkway North Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconyNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Parking
North Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity